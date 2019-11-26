To the editor:
So, a group of legislators would like to compensate college football players, then the next logical step is for high school and prep-school players.
Then what? Pop Warner and farm teams? That would mean a whole passel of new taxpayers.
Ah, yes, we can always count on the government to find a new revenue stream.
And here's the quid pro quo: We will not let a school revoke your scholarship if you get money from an advertiser — until they give you some of the money they are making off your talents and/or you hire an agent.
Any one else have an inkling that pro sports will now start at the pee wee level?
Cort Posluszny
Lawrence