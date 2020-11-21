To the editor:
This summer has presented a unique opportunity to have a very important conversation about racial injustice experienced by communities of color and policing of these communities. Importantly, I want to bring to your attention Children’s Services of Roxbury and a program that they offer.
Children's Services runs the Youth and Police in Partnership program and needs $150,000 to launch an online dialogue program, building on its 25-year history of hosting roundtables and important conversations between young people and police.
The new online program will teach young leaders digital communication skills, while addressing an urgent need to listen to young people's real-life experiences and strengthen communication between youth, police and elected officials.
Times are uncertain. But considering the important moment we are in, with regard to the critical conversations needed regarding race and the police, Children's Services of Roxbury deserves support to assist with a budget shortfall so it can continue vital services. For more information about the Together, We Rise campaign see www.csrox.org.
The most vulnerable among us cannot afford to lose this crucial helping hand.
Eric Gallant
Haverhill