To the editor:
Gov. Sununu slammed the door on New Hampshire joining the Transportation Climate Initiative. He made the right choice based on the available data that TCI has released.
The models show that even without TCI, the market will reduce transportation emissions by nearly 20% because of more fuel efficient vehicles that are already being introduced. Consumers have come to expect that new cars will get better gas mileage.
As older cars come off the road, emissions will continue to drop.
Given this reality, why should New Hampshire join other states in hiking the gas tax up to 17 cents in the first year alone?
Our gas tax is already too high at 23 cents per gallon, this is on top of the 18 cents per gallon that the federal government takes.
This new TCI proposal would essentially make New Hampshire residents pay a ridiculous tax of 60 cents per gallon.
If people knew how much gasoline is already taxed, they would be outraged.
Hiding new taxes behind a veil of secrecy from unelected government bureaucrats is the only way they can get away with this absurdly high tax scheme.
The money raised from this tax wouldn’t even be guaranteed to stay in New Hampshire, which makes it even more untenable.
Karen Swanson
Chester