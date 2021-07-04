To the editor:
On Feb. 5, when the Andover town manager had Bill Fahey escorted out of the building he built, Glenn Wilson was made director of Andover Youth Services in every sense of the word aside from title.
For months he has lead the program as both assistant director and director. Now, the town needs to move forward and formalize Wilson’s role.
Wilson is the most qualified person to lead AYS forward. He is the longest tenured employee in human services in town. His commitment to service and to the young people of Andover is unmatched.
As director of Andover Youth Services, he can continue to lead the program in a young person centered way.
He needs the ability to hire his own assistant director and retain full autonomy over the program.
I hope your readers will join me in asking the town to support Wilson’s permanent appointment.
Will English
Beverly