To the editor:
Were you aware there is a desire to make every person on earth an American citizen? Democrats demanding open borders basically are saying that.
We taxpayers play by the rules while illegal aliens walk or crawl across our border to be provided free education, healthcare, housing and food. Everything I just mentioned is paid for by money confiscated by our elites from we taxpayers.
Elites are politicians, most of whom never have worked a real job in their lives. They seem to think we owe the world our sweat equity from the jobs we work and the time we spend away from our families.
Most of the issue seems to lie with Democrats and socialist proposals, which will doom this country. They promise stuff we can’t afford to try and gain votes from the current crop of youth and underinformed citizens.
Most people under age 35 have poor historical context and little understanding of either our civic rules or the Constitution.
Beginning in the late ’70s, American history was dumbed down and eventually changed to demean our country and actual history.
It shows in the growth of moronic people who are in Antifa, screaming for radical change and creating violence in our society.
Just look at Europe to see the results.
Now we have the lowest unemployment, highest income and a reduction in the poverty rate.
Blacks, Hispanics and women are over 70% of the new employees.
Vote Trump.
Bill Weimar
Salem NH