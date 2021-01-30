To the editor:
Given all that has taken place over the past four years and, more precisely, over the past 12 months, it has become clear to me that partisan politics are here to stay. Our newly elected president calls for unity and healing while he simultaneously denigrates a great number of American citizens.
I have paid close attention to all that has taken place with the election, the news biases, COVID-19, big tech’s selective censorship and the enormous disparity in the treatment of different groups.
Some groups can burn and loot at will and unchecked for 10 months, while other groups are condemned and threatened with harsh penalties for a few hours of civil unrest.
Countless elected officials failed to act when the situation called for courage, moral conviction and resolute integrity. Many of them failed to represent those who elected them.
Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are under direct attack from those who have taken oaths to defend it. I am asking our duly elected representatives to honor the oaths they've taken to defend our Constitution and stand against those who are brazenly eradicating it.
I ask them to oppose legislation that violates and/or diminishes the rights of the American people that are endowed to us by a higher power. This includes but is not limited to any legislation or executive orders that ban or limit free speech, the freedom to practice religion, the right to bear arms, the right to petition our government and/or that supports open border legislation.
Disarming citizens is a key step toward installing a tyrannical government, therefore I ask our elected officials to support making New Hampshire a gun sanctuary state.
I also ask them to support efforts to protect the integrity of our elections.
There are a large number of Americans who are not paying attention to what is taking place, and I say, shame on them.
But our elected officials are entrusted to uphold the rights of all Americans. I ask them to be steadfast in their duties, as I believe that if we stay the present course without opposition we may never recover.
Our elected officials must do their duty to preserve our great country and our glorious Constitution.
Phil Spitalere
Plaistow