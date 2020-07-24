To the editor:
I'm writing in response to the recent "mob mentality" letter to the editor, which bemoaned the recent actions of "nameless radicals” who protest against and remove statues that many find offensive, thus undermining the "rule of law" and dragging America into the abyss.
The writer wants a "conversation” before monuments are destroyed and is angered by the "mob rule" prevailing.
My first thought when someone mentions the scuttling of the rule of law is to look toward the White House and our attorney general.
As for conversations, these protesters have been talking for years and being ignored by mainstream America.
There comes a breaking point, such as when racists march into communities and our president calls them "fine people”; or when minorities are being killed with impunity by law enforcement with no consequences, even when there is video of the crime.
I too worry about the future but not because of "liberal" education, which by definition is open to new ideas and innovation, but by a populace which is too trusting of leaders who say one thing and do another, who profess beliefs but act opposite those beliefs.
We need people who think for themselves and evaluate what they see. We don't need statues, we need decency from the top down.
As for history, it is often embellished, so take it with a grain of salt.
Who knows, in 50 years they might put up a statue in tribute to the current president for his handling of Covid-19.
Leonard Gallivan
Methuen