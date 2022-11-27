To the editor:
As a 1967 graduate of the soon-to-be razed Francis M. Leahy School, I cannot begin to express my appreciation for all the efforts of Patricia Mariano, and not only for organizing the farewell tour last Saturday.
Patricia also spearheaded all of the efforts to insure that, though the building will soon be gone, it will be resurrected to serve again as one of the finest educational institutions in the city as it was known while I was in attendance there from 1959 to 1967.
It was a great privilege to have been given the opportunity to submit two items for the time capsule that will be carried into the next century.
I was overcome with nostalgia as I wandered through classrooms and memories both good and bad engulfed me, particularly sitting in my fifth-grade class hearing then- principal William Sipsey announce over the school’s intercom that President Kennedy had been shot in Dallas, Texas.
The shock of hearing that and the reaction of my teacher, Elizabeth O’Neil, was forever seared into my brain that day in that classroom.
I was disappointed, though, that only I and one other 1967 graduate were there to celebrate the Leahy School.
Daniel J. Ahearn
Methuen
