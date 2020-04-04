To the editor:
As the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, I see the gas company is still digging up the streets in south Lawrence. Construction and repairs have not stopped.
Usually there are at least 5 to 10 construction workers and one police detail. This is very concerning to me, as well it should be for everyone. If another construction company strikes a gas line, we will be faced with yet another gas disaster.
Compounding our problems with another issue would add more stress to the city, its residents and surrounding hospitals.
There are no updates on these construction sites, or why its necessary to continue construction during this critical period.
Brian Durkin
Lawrence