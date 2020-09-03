To the editor:
As a full-time working single mother, I’m as concerned as anyone about the high cost of health care, particularly given the current environment. Proposals like the public option raise major red flags for me as they could increase costs and threaten access, particularly in New Hampshire’s hard-hit hospitals.
A public option would need to be paid for somehow, and some estimates suggest that could be through a massive $2,300 payroll tax increase.
Increasing taxes on hardworking folks in order to create a system that will still undermine patient access hardly seems like a good plan.
According to a recent study, hospitals are already expected to lose more than $49 billion this year because of financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, under a public option, that figure could exceed $79 billion -- a 60% increase.
Given that New Hampshire hospitals are already estimated to lose $700 million by the end of 2020, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, the public option would only put hospitals at an even higher risk of closure, threatening access to care for entire communities.
As a former licensed nursing assistant, I cannot fathom supporting policies that would have such dire impacts on the health care landscape.
We all want more affordable and accessible health care, but a public option won’t achieve these goals.
Instead of continuing to push these kinds of misguided proposals, lawmakers should try fixing what’s not working in health care.
Sara Johnson
Newbury