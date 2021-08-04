To the editor:
In response to the recent story, “Lawmakers push for free MBTA bus service,” public transit should be free. It’s a way to factor income inequality into the fight against climate change. Increasing use of public transportation and decreasing reliance on cars will be crucial to the creation of a fossil fuel-free future.
The cost of many policies that address climate change fall disproportionately on low-income people. Increasing taxes on gasoline or raising tolls, for example, will have a bigger negative impact on Americans living paycheck to paycheck.
Policies like free public transportation, which reward environmentally friendly choices instead of penalizing environmentally unfriendly ones, should be prioritized.
I understand that people may be concerned about the cost of municipalities footing the bill. According to the article, Lawrence spends around $115,000 per year on its free fare program.
According to state payroll, the city spends roughly twice this on the mayor’s salary.
It sounds like this policy is pretty affordable to me.
Sarah White
Somerville