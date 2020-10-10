To the editor:
While we have come to expect President Donald Trump's trolls to fill the Sound Off column with all kinds of rabid political statements, as they have the past four years, this past Tuesday’s publication of “Medical solutions” was not just irresponsible of The Eagle-Tribune but flat out reckless.
Its publication was a regurgitation of his lies and his diminution of the severity of this deadly disease, exacerbating its spread and resulting in even more Americans deaths in six months than all American combat deaths over the four years of World War II.
For The Eagle-Tribune to publish a statement by an anonymous troll that “masks won’t stop COVID-19” is to make The Eagle-Tribune complicit in the bad behavior of a cult who follow Trump’s reckless lead. They ignore the advice of our nation’s top medical professionals, all of whom urge the wearing of masks to protect yourself and others from getting this deadly virus, or from spreading it if you happen to harbor it before you are aware that you do.
We’ve all seen the results of Trump's lying about and denying absolutely essential public health rules in his pathetic attempt to act tough and hide the truth from Americans. Almost a quarter of a million Americans are dead due to his vanity, narcism and incompetence. They include friends of his, such as former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who picked up COVID-19 by not wearing a face mask at a Trump rally.
Scores of Trump officials picked up COVID-19 just a week ago while at a party at the White House, now a major COVID-19 hotspot requiring industrial fumigation, becoming a symbol of national disgrace and rank incompetence.
We’ve even read about others who drank bleach after Trump was on TV back in the spring talking about injecting bleach as a cure for getting COVID-19.
For The Eagle-Tribune to publish this assertion from some anonymous commenter that masks won’t stop COVID-19, effectively encouraging reckless behavior by the unthinking, is totally irresponsible.
Bob Pokress
Andover