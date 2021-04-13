To the editor:
Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Co. states that its gas plant will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Massachusetts Climate Action Network plans to sue. We have a state climate roadmap to comply with, yet nobody wants to be without needed power, so why don’t we let facts steer us in this justifiably heated debate?
If there were a policy that accounted for greenhouse gas emissions across the entire economy, then we would know objectively whether installing a new natural gas plant is climate feasible or not.
Corporate executives and climate activists could stand down, and government officials wouldn’t have to pick winners and losers.
The economic incentives that favor health and a stable future would be integral to the price of everything.
Rep. Seth Moulton has cosponsored a federal bill (H.R. 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) that creates a clear predictable cost signal so the market moves to comply with the climate roadmap, the Paris agreement, and the health and prosperity of human society.
It returns all the revenue from that carbon price to every household.
This “carbon cash back” plan makes it appetizing for all of us, ensuring that the two-thirds of Americans with the least economic resources break even or come out ahead.
We don’t have to stop pursuing abundant energy and sensible profits; we just have to do it fairly and cleanly.
H.R. 2307 would help settle this debate and drive us to a healthy future fast.
Tamara Kellogg
Cambridge