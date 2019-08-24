To the editor:
Like most Americans, I find myself squarely in the middle of the two increasingly polarized (and polarizing) major political parties currently co-opting our government.
While I recoil from the lawlessness of open borders and sanctuary cities, I am also repulsed by orchestrated roundups of working-class illegal immigrants in safe red states like Mississippi for political effect, as happened earlier this month. The roundup was the latest political football in the immigration battle, with families reunited - but traumatized - by the end of the day and politicians in the two parties rushing to microphones and Twitter accounts to turn the whole episode into campaign donations and poll bumps.
The people arrested were by and large the type of immigrants this country has the ability to attract; sorry, boats full of Italian and Irish immigrants like my forebears coming to Ellis Island are over as the primary point of ingress of new Americans, that is just reality.
But like those past generations of immigrants, these new immigrants are people that come here, work hard, put their children into American schools and start the generational climb into a better life for their family. We saw their children on TV: They speak English, they are going to school, and in most cases they are being raised by two parents, a stark improvement over some of our own citizens in urban areas.
Their grandchildren will someday tell stories about them like we tell our kids about the potato famine and fleeing European tyrants, that is what the fabric of our nation is made of. And while the roundup is primarily a bad look for the Trump administration, desperate for overt items to put in the political win column on this issue, it also reflects poorly on his Democrat adversaries who have built up a vested interest in demagoguing off this issue instead of fixing it.
It would be great if our elected leaders could put country before party - and endless reelection - and start solving big American problems like the immigration crisis instead of exploiting them.
But if strengthening the fabric of America is not incentive enough for our ruling class to do right by these once and future American families (and us already legal citizens), do it for yourselves.
Were any congressional or presidential candidates in this election cycle to run on a credible platform of 1) strengthening the mechanisms of legal immigration into our country; 2) protecting and assimilating blue collar illegal immigrants and their families already in our country today; and 3) aggressively targeting illegal immigrants actively engaged in felonious criminal activity for detention and/or deportation, those candidates would win by landslides in 2020.
Nick McNulty
Windham