To the editor:
Last week New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner appeared in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to testify against the For the People Act (S.1), a comprehensive bill with the intention of repairing our broken electoral system.
New Hampshire has a fantastic tradition of civic engagement, with the state maintaining the distinction of having the first presidential primary, and our statehouse being the largest in the nation.
Our legislators have a duty to serve the public’s interests, but they are failing to do so. This legislative session we’ve seen numerous attempts to minimize voting rights by elected officials.
These bills mostly affected students, who make up a large percentage of the voting population. This means the need for S.1’s passage is more vital than ever.
If our own state officials won’t protect our right to vote, who will?
We should expand the right to vote, not curb it.
Voting is what allows us to participate in democracy. By restricting the right to vote, we aren’t allowing every eligible citizen to participate in fair elections.
The For the People Act is being portrayed as a “power grab” by its opponents, but it is the exact opposite. By addressing systemic issues involving voting, this act puts democracy back into the hands of citizens, not politicians.
Its passage would benefit the people of New Hampshire to be more aptly represented by their government.
Jeremiah Moore
Plaistow