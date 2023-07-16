To the editor:
Notice the heat? July 3 was Earth’s hottest day on record. That record was tied the next day, and broken the following day. Possibly the warmest in “at least 100,000 years,” pronounced scientists at Woodwell Climate Research Center (formerly Woods Hole).
Warmer weather is likely to produce heavier rainfall, and we’re seeing that as well. A statewide flood watch, rains washing out roads in the Monadnock Region, crops destroyed across Connecticut River Valley farms, and a state of emergency in Vermont are causing hundreds of evacuations.
The United States is a relatively clean producer. The bipartisan “PROVE IT Act” now in the Senate would “prove our emissions-intensive goods are cleaner here at home,” and “hold nations like China accountable for their emissions-heavy production of goods,” say the bill’s sponsors.
Data proving the advantage of efficient U.S. manufacturing practices will pave the way to requiring that higher-emissions countries pay a “carbon border adjustment mechanism.”
The PROVE IT Act is supported by the National Association of Manufacturers, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions.
Please tell Sens. Shaheen and Hassan, Reps Kuster and Pappas that the PROVE IT Act is an essential first step. Then we can use a CBAM to motivate all countries to decrease their emissions.
Go to cclusa.org/prove for a handy tool to send your message directly to your representatives. Yes, we can do something about the temperature.
Susan Richman
Durham
