To the editor:
In response to Michael Mann’s letter on climate change, I have some questions.
I do not disagree on much of what he says, but why is it that climate change is always presented in the negative? Wouldn’t some people’s geographic location benefit from a warmer climate?
Same for animals. Polar bears — the poster children for climate change — may be threatened, but wouldn’t seals and other species thrive?
And assuming the planet is warming, why would we not adapt? All creatures, human and other, adapt to the environment they live in.
Apparently, since the beginning of the Industrial Age, about 200 years ago, the Earth has warmed 2 degrees Fahrenheit. But isn’t that just a snapshot in time? Didn’t the Earth’s temperature rise and fall before human activity existed?
And if the warming is due to fossil fuel burning, how can we stop it? Transportation, electricity production, industry and agriculture are fossil fuel dependent.
Some in Congress support the Green New Deal. But if you read the text, can you blame people for being so cynical?
The cure is worse than the disease. It’s too radical for political support. It’s economically unsustainable — and keep in mind the other 7 billion people in the world do not have to embrace it.
The Green New Deal is more of a socialist manifesto for government control than about saving the planet.
Also, are there not unforeseeable natural occurrences that could affect our climate? Solar flares, earthquakes, volcanoes or meteor impacts? They have in the past.
How would even a limited nuclear conflict affect our atmosphere?
Who knows?
If there is conclusive evident of a warming plant, there is no conclusive solution regarding what to do about it. Unbiased opinions are hard to come by when serious economic losses or gains are at stake.
Th spin and rhetoric add confusion to a complex issue. If climate change is a serious problem, we should be concerned.
But, right now, there are just too many questions.
David Rousseau
Haverhill