To the editor:
I like to bike. I ride thousands of miles a year and have been on trails in more than 20 states and several foreign countries. Several times a month I travel to Derry to meet friends to ride to Salem and back, so I was very pleased to hear that the Derry Rail Trail was being extended toward Londonderry.
However, I have learned that the town of Derry and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation changed the design that included a straight tunnel under Folsom Road and six lanes of traffic to a meandering “spaghetti loop” that makes no sense but saves a few dollars.
As a rider, I can navigate this new route but it is not safe for novices, children, or people with disabilities, and this makes this shared-use path less safe for everyone.
This is the route to a new “Work, Live, Play” development and is by nature and by official designation “a transportation corridor. It will have thousands of users every day. We wouldn’t allow a road to look like this.
For the next 100 years, people will pass by on this spaghetti route and ask, “What the heck was Derry thinking?” I hope the Town Council will support the original design and not allow this to become a point of ridicule for the community.
Robert Spiegelman
Concord, N.H.
