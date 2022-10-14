To the editor:
Fathers who have daughters exclusively can empathize: I have no control over my TV, my choice of music is never picked, and I’m told I’m wrong a lot (even though there are times when I know I’m definitely right). It’s tough being outnumbered.
And that’s why I’m asking my friends to vote for Democrat Adrianne Ramos for state representative in the 14th Essex District.
Imbalanced perspectives undermine the under-represented. In my house, it means too much time listening to Taylor Swift. But on Beacon Hill, where less than a third of the House is made up of women, the consequences are so much more.
Adrianne — a mother of three daughters herself — brings the perspective of an involved parent who has spent her professional career as an attorney fighting for survivors of domestic abuse. Her skills and experiences aren’t just important, they’re desperately needed around the table with policy-makers.
At my house, one thing we do all agree on is that we must live with the imbalance within our home. But we don’t need to live with the imbalance on Beacon Hill.
With your vote for Adrianne as our next state representative, that’s a change we can make.
Steve Hamel
Groveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.