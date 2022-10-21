To the editor:
I have voted Republican far more often than not in my life, but one issue that pushes me away is abortion. With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, this issue now lands with my state representative, which is why I’m voting pro-choice and for Adrianne Ramos in the 14th Essex.
Her opponent, Joe Finn, will not say where he stands on this issue. What is worse is that when asked, he does not respond. This is very concerning because it speaks to transparency and accountability. No matter where you stand on any issue, we deserve a representative who will not hide from tough questions and open discourse.
A bipartisan group invited both candidates to an open debate and Mr. Finn refused. He said he would only debate on a little-known podcast hosted by a moderator who has not only publicly supported him, but also publicly lied about Ms. Ramos’ positions. This is not the open, fair and transparent forum we deserve. If Mr. Finn is not transparent as a candidate, he won’t be as a representative.
Ramos is a sensible Democrat who does not go for extremist nonsense like ‘defund the police.’ (Her husband is in law enforcement!) Like her policies or not, you can count on her to answer questions and openly debate issues. Please join me in supporting Adrianne Ramos.
Timothy Seibert
North Andover
