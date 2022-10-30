To the editor:
Elections are ideally an opportunity for voters to compare two candidate’s visions for the future. In the 14th Essex State Representative race, only one candidate has openly disclosed her positions on key issues facing our state. Voters in our district have a choice between that vision and whatever is behind door number two.
Adrianne Ramos has been clear about what we can expect from her as a public servant: a fierce negotiator who brings our tax dollars home for local projects; a working parent deeply invested in public education; a small business owner who prioritizes a strong economy; a proud defender of civil rights; and an informed decision maker. She understands the scope of the position and recognizes that for a state representative, answering constituents’ questions is a duty, not a choice.
With so many important issues being left to the states to decide, we can’t afford to gamble our rights on someone whose views on those issues are so unpopular they’re afraid to speak them aloud. We deserve a leader who actively shares our values, not just echoes our complaints.
I hope you will join me in voting for Adrianne Ramos on Nov. 8.
Jennifer Fresen
North Andover
