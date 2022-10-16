To the editor:
As a working mother who’s involved in our schools, Adrianne lives everyday at the intersection of government and life. When so many of the services we fund support children and families, I want at least some of our Representatives to have direct experience with these programs.
That’s the best way that all people — the users of these programs and taxpayers who fund them — will get the most quality out of these services. With this in mind, North Andover specifically is losing Christina Minicucci as our current legislator. Christina is the only member of our delegation who doubles as a parent. Adrianne is running to replace her — the only local mom anywhere on the ballot. When you consider that several other communities she’s running to represent, like West Newbury and Groveland, have never (in their hundreds of years) been represented by a mother, Adrianne’s candidacy means even more. I want moms and dads; seniors, and young people to all have seats at the table. We don’t benefit when any of them are left out. But in a legislative body that is overwhelmingly older men seated at the table, I’d love to see a younger mom take a seat. We’d all benefit from that perspective. Vote for Adrianne Ramos.
Crissy Lippman
North Andover
