To the editor:
I want to urge my neighbors in the 14th Essex District to vote for Adrianne Ramos for state representative.
It’s important to keep in mind the actual role of a state representative in Massachusetts, and what they are able to accomplish – which is to represent the citizens of the district and be their voice in state government. Their responsibilities are to create laws, establish a state budget, establish public policy, raise or lower taxes, and either uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.
We should elect someone who is focused on state issues. Adrianne is the candidate who has made her goals very clear: protecting reproductive rights, expanding access to mental health services, protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, investing in local infrastructure, keeping our air and water clean, supporting public education, and enhancing public safety training. Importantly, these are things that a state representative can actually accomplish by initiating and supporting appropriate legislation and being responsive to constituents. Her endorsements and professional experience advocating for public policy changes for a nonprofit and defending victims of domestic violence certainly proves her commitment to these issues.
If you are concerned that she is all about spending our tax money, take particular note that she is also a small business owner, which gives her the perspective as to what business owners and their employees face. As a small business person this is very important to me; having a representative who will work to allocate those funds in a measured and effective way.
Join me and vote for Adrianne this Tuesday!
David Brown
North Andover
