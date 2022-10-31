To the editor:
Isn’t it ironic that a global pandemic helped elevate the conversation around mental health care? The silver lining over these past few years has been a willingness of our society, matched locally here in North Andover, to increase access and resources to mental health services.
As an attorney who works with domestic abuse survivors, Adrianne Ramos has a long and thoughtful history of working within the mental health field. She’s seen where gaps exist, and how those gaps expose children, families, and even public safety officials to dangerous and preventable situations.
As a state representative, she will support programming similar to what we supported locally in North Andover. Adrianne’s prioritization of funding broad-based community mental health support promises to be a huge lifeline to residents, while extending much needed tools to our public safety departments -- departments that too often expect their officers to play the role of social worker or counselor.
I like that Adrianne has identified real and proven ways that the government can make a meaningful difference. And giving her your vote as our next state representative will allow her to make that difference.
Janice Phillips
North Andover
