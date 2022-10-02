To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Adrianne Ramos for state representative of the 14th Essex District.
As the proud mother of children who identify on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, my minimum expectation of any public servant is that the person will openly acknowledge my children as equals. Adrianne is the only candidate in this race who has spoken in full support of LGBTQ+ rights, and has committed to protecting LGBTQ+ programs, including gender-affirming care and mental health services. These protections are crucial to the health and safety of children in our district and throughout our state.
In families like mine, inclusion is more than a buzzword. Its presence or absence at the heart of our public policies has a profound impact on our quality of life, and the lives of so many friends and neighbors we love. If federal civil rights protections are overturned, state legislators will be our last line of defense.
It is our duty as Americans to continue working toward a future in which all people are respected and valued. I trust Adrianne Ramos to help us build that future, for my children and yours. Please join me in voting for her on Nov. 8.
Kari Lochrie
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.