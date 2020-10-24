To the editor:
I am voting "no" on Question 2 on our Massachusetts ballot. My concerns are rooted in deep philosophical principles and a major concern that the proposed question is based on a faulty method called "trophy syndrome." This is the idea that everyone needs to win, not necessarily based on an individual's principles and convictions.
This computerized algorithm method of voting would involve second-guessing in selecting a candidate.
Ranked choice voting is confusing. It does not take the human factor into consideration. We already have a safety in our voting system, with run-off elections and recounts.
This proposal demands we guess and try to create coalition governing. Look at the problems that exist in Europe with coalition parties and splintered governments.
If your convictions are reflected in one candidate, why would you support a second or third candidate who does not believe in your ideas?
What if there are 10 candidates on a primary ballot from all over the commonwealth, and of the others, many do not share your principles and values? Why would you vote for them? This is playing Russian roulette with your vote.
The "yes" group says this will work. There is no proof in their statement. This is nothing but social experimentalism, and the stakes are too high.
If you only believe in one candidate, under ranked choice voting, your single vote has less value than those of people who have voted for three candidates. How is this constitutional?
What if the computer is hatched and reprogramed, how would you know?
One paper ballot with your one marked decision is the only safe way.
Again, we are dealing with the faddish mentality of algorithms deciding our lives. The sanctity of voting is in jeopardy if ranked choice voting is implemented. It shows not to work well, as stated by my friends and family in Maine.
With ranked choice voting, I can see candidates playing to the lowest common denominator and avoiding controversy.
I have worked the polls for over 30 years. Believe me, the voter does not need any confusing methods in the process. Keep it simple and what we have already.
Jonas A. Stundzia
Lawrence