To the editor:
As consumers, we have enormous choice, from automobiles (more than 400 models) to yogurt (a cornucopia of flavors, styles and types of milk).
But as voters, we generally have just two choices – red or blue.
Sometimes we vote for the least objectionable candidate, and some people give up and don’t vote at all. It doesn’t have to be that way.
This election, Massachusetts voters can adopt ranked choice voting, which gives us the option to rank candidates in order of preference (first, second, third).
If no candidate gets more than half the votes, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated, and their voters’ next-choice candidate gets those votes.
This continues until a candidate wins a majority, ensuring that every vote is only counted once, no vote is wasted, and additional candidates can’t be “spoilers.”
Public confidence in government is at a historic low, with only 17% of Americans trusting elected officials. With ranked choice voting, candidates are less likely to engage in attacks because they need to be a high choice, if not your favorite.
This systemic change should lead to more vigor and less vitriol in politics. In fact, implementing ranked-choice voting is a key recommendation in "Our Common Purpose," a bipartisan blueprint for restoring our democracy.
Ranked choice voting is already working in Maine, and has been endorsed by many state leaders. I hope your readers will vote yes on Question 2 to bring it to our state.
And, by the way, I prefer low-fat Greek yogurt with blueberries, but that’s just me.
Brent Mitchell
Newbury