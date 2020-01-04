To the editor:
Ranked choice is a rank choice.
Instead of voting for one person, you make a list of people to vote for: No. 1 pick, No. 2 pick, No. 3 pick. If none of the candidates were chosen as the No. 1 pick by a majority of voters (51%) in Round One, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes would be eliminated from the ballot. People who selected that candidate as their top pick would automatically have their votes changed to their second choice.
Then the scores would be recalculated, over and over again, until one of the candidates finally won a majority as the second, third, or even fourth choice of voters.
Maine in 2018 held the first-ever general election for federal office in our nation’s history that was decided by ranked-choice voting, in the 2nd Congressional District.
Jared Golden, Democrat, was declared the eventual winner — even though incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin, Republican, received more votes in the first round.
There were two additional candidates in the race, Tiffany Bond and William Hoar. However, Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlop “exhausted,” or threw out, a total of 14,076 ballots of voters who had not ranked all of the candidates.
Rank-choice voting gives Democrats power to reshuffle the votes in their favor. Check the outcomes for yourself: It has never put a Republican into an office.
That's why it's the left’s preferred method of play, much like how the Three Stooges redistribute money — a dollar for you, one dollar for me, a second dollar for you, two dollars for me, etc. Only clever people pick up on the shell game.
Yet, government officials with a flagrant distaste for equal scales will always be finding new ways to put their thumb down in a way that benefits them. That is why rank-choice voting smells so bad to honest souls.
Massachusetts does not need another unconstitutional method to control the lives of its people. The fact that Haverhill is cutting its teeth on rank choice by potentially putting Melinda Barrett in as City Council president, when Joe Bevilacqua got more votes, is proof.
It was communist dictator Joseph Stalin who said, "Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything."
Lorraine Smith
Haverhill