To the editor:
I am writing to encourage your readers to reelect Jim Baker to Sanborn School Board on March 10.
Baker has worked consistently for better results from for our tax dollars, allocating unneeded budget monies to improve academics, without high new taxes.
He strongly advocated for the facilities study that will save the schools $1.4 million every year. Some will come back to the taxpayers, some will be used for improved academic programs to result in better student outcomes.
He’ll insist on measurement and monitoring to make sure the programs work for students and the money is not wasted.
He chairs both facilities and finance subcommittees and works hard on the needs to judiciously balance taxpayer dollars with wants and needs for student outcomes.
As a result, financial sustainability and student results are improving.
The district has further to go. Costs are still too high compared to other New Hampshire districts. Taxes need continued low to no growth. Well thought-out approaches to improve student results remain critical.
Baker is the person to represent us in continuing to right the course.
It is like steering a battle ship: turning it around takes time — more time than I wish. But it is happening, and Jim Baker is a major contributor to the progress.
I hope your readers get to the ballot booths on March 10, or get an absentee ballot, to give Jim Baker their votes.
Jack Kozec
Newton, N.H.