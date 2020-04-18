To the editor:
Are you feeling isolated? Perhaps claustrophobic?
Imagine living in a nursing home, in one room. For most of us this feeling will pass, when it’s safe to venture out and not have to worry so much about social distancing. But for those living full time in health care facilities, it’s just another day. Or is it?
Visitors aren’t allowed to stop by and bring love and a smile to their friends and family members.
What about folks who never have a visitor, individuals who have been forgotten by the outside world?
You can make a difference in their lives by sending a card or note to someone you don’t know and have never met. It can be a handmade card, note or letter.
Send it to the nursing home’s activities department in your community with a note advising the staff to give your card to someone who never receives visitors or mail.
Now, imagine their surprise and the smile you put on their face when they read your thoughtful sentiments.
This also can be part of a homeschooling activity. Coaches can use it as a team-building and bonding exercise with their student athletes.
With just a little effort, the joy you can bring to others can be immeasurable and have a significant impact on their day.
And perhaps you’ve made a difference in your life too by taking your mind off your isolation for a little while.
Dennis McCarthy
Salem, N.H.