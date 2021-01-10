To the editor:
Thank you to Congress for finishing the counting of the Electoral College votes. Their dedication and bravery cannot be questioned.
It is no small thing to hear an angry mob breaking windows and invading your sanctuary and still continue your work.
Thanks also to those police who stood up to the mob and showed restraint. They put their lives and welfare at risk to protect our representatives.
It would be easy now to get distracted, to play the blame game, to make the aftermath all about who was responsible. Certainly those who participated or incited this riot should be held responsible. Please let the justice system do that job.
But there is a much larger issue at stake here.
President Donald Trump's campaigns were successful because he spoke to the disenfranchised -- the steel workers, coal miners, farmers and others who invested themselves in a way of life that they once felt was secure. They are people now without hope.
The Black Lives Matter protests also represent people without hope -- hope of justice, hope for safety from those who should protect them.
When two separate groups cry out in desperation for change in the space of a year, there is something radically wrong with our system. We are at a turning point.
Please take this moment to set aside struggles for power and moral high ground. Set aside thoughts of punishment and revenge, which history tells us are ineffective.
Let us learn from this experience and work together to make the lives of the people better. Let us pull back from the brink and work together as Americans. Let's show the world our system still works, reforming when it needs to.
Sharon Wondrasch
North Andover