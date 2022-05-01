To the editor:
Is climate change so severe that we need to spend trillions of dollars on a rush to net zero by 2050?
The reality is that temperatures have only risen about .13C per decade for the last 40 years, according University of Alabama, Huntsville, satellite data. There were similar temperature increases from the late 1800s to the 1940s when carbon dioxide could not have been a factor. In between, temperatures fell from the 1950s to 1980s to the point scientists feared a new ice age was beginning.
These non-CO2 dependent cycles call into question the extent to which human emissions are causing temperatures to rise.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change attempts to justify their radical net-zero policy agenda with models whose predictions have diverged further and further from actual temperatures over the last 30 years. Yes, we probably would be in trouble if global temperatures increased by 8.5 degrees by 2100 as their more extreme models predict.
Actual satellite data trends, however, show only a 1.5C per century rise, assuming present trends continue.
Furthermore, most climatologists will admit that severe weather such as tornadoes and hurricanes have not increased in number or severity due to CO2 emissions.
For example, 2018 had the fewest severe tornadoes in the United States since we’ve been keeping records and from 2006 to 2015, we had the longest period on record without a Category 3 hurricane hitting the country’s mainland.
For more real facts about 30 different climate topics, read “Climate at a Glance 2022,” free from the Heartland Institute.
Daniel Murphy
North Andover
