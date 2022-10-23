To the editor:
This local event has shaken me. The attitude displayed in response to the stories written about the arrival of Haitians at the Days Inn in Methuen is shocking.
Where is the humanity? Methuen 20 years ago vs. Methuen now is darker and cynical.
Mayor Neil Perry brags about a pizza delivery, and then everything else is fights with Gov. Charlie Baker. And then people get into horrible conversations about immigration as a whole.
How can we regular citizens, most of whom I believe are good people or want to be, forget that these people have no control over their futures and pasts.
How can we imagine what it’s like to be them — dozens of children among them right here in our city.
I have not read one story that talks about what these people went through to flee a country as most of our ancestors did not long ago. We need to learn from history here.
This is not an infestation or a sudden migration of murderers, but rather scared and helpless human beings. I can’t even find a link as to how to help them with housing or diapers.
Yet these people are not responsible for anything you don’t like about our immigration system, or the conditions in Haiti. They have nothing.
Perry and Baker, neither of you seems to see these people as people, but just political points, or a nuisance to pass on.
Don’t forget, history writes the story, and you could be remembered as the man in power who helped people because he felt it was right, which resonates a lot better than what’s happening now.
Karen Owen
Methuen
