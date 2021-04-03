To the editor:
Humbled, honored and proud -- these were my first reactions to hearing the election results, and almost 24 hours later as I write this, these emotions are growing stronger as I process my next steps as part of the North Andover School Committee.
I truly am thankful to each and every person who helped me over the last few months.
I respect and thank all of the candidates -- Rebecca Stronck, Dave Brown, Andrew McDevitt and Joe Hicks -- for running for School Committee. It takes a lot to put yourself out there. They all put their hearts and souls into their campaigns.
When we have so many people who want what is best for our community, we raise the level of conversations that need to happen, increase the awareness and spark new advocates across the community. Our students, administration and community are so fortunate.
I know we will all continue to work together, as we make plans that will move our schools in the right direction for the sustainable success of North Andover.
I am ready to advocate for all.
Pam Pietrowski
North Andover