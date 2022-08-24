To the editor:
I am compelled to reply to Mr. Xenakis’ letter of Aug. 18, as he makes it seem as if I have said things that I have not, and hold views that I do not — simply because I support a woman’s right to control her own body.
Advocating for a woman’s right to seek abortion in a reasonable time after she discovers she is pregnant is not the same as, “Supporting the right of a woman to abort a fetus up to the moment of birth.” If we are to have an effective public debate, please do not put words in my mouth.
Nowhere does he respond to the major issue of state-sponsored paternalism, that the majority-male legislatures pass laws limiting a woman’s right to control her own body. Of course, some women and some support abolition of abortion, but the majority in America support a woman’s right to this medical procedure that had been performed legally by midwives until the 1850s when a physician led a national charge to abolish it as he didn’t want competition from the midwives.
Finally, I don’t see how a woman’s right to control her body, make medical decisions that might affect the quality and quantity of her life is “progressive.” I would make the case that it is a conservative idea as it conserves an individual’s right; and that not allowing timely abortion penalizes women for their sex, while allowing men, the absent fathers, to walk away free. This is foundational paternalism.
Marc Klein
North Andover
