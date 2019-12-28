To the editor:
It's one thing to say something anonymously. But to put one's name to something foolish is quite another.
Democrats intellectualize too much and seek evidence. That sort of thinking simply doesn't work with a population that relies more on emotionalism and whose standard of educational achievement is a high school diploma.
After all, only about a third have a college degree, fewer have a master's and far fewer a doctorate.
A recap at year's end shows the extent of the foolishness to which Americans have descended.
Bill Weimer, a frequent letter writer, put down teachers early this year as he defended President Donald Trump and wrote, “They (educators) are all totalitarians.”
I wonder what he might think of the Russian and Chinese totalitarians who threw food and marched teachers through the streets, humiliating them. Or our Saudi Arabian buddies who murdered an American journalist and cut up his body. The Saudis routinely teach their children in school that America is an awful place.
Ed Brooks, staunch supporter of President Trump, wrote in a letter that socialists would ruin America. I guess Denmark, Sweden, Canada, France and Germany are on their way to ruin, along with scores of other countries.
Brooks obviously has no use for Social Security, government paid medical/personal leave to care for aging parents, forced medical vaccinations, forced schooling and taxes for such things as America's bloated military.
Anytime a government forces its citizens to do anything, we are invoking socialist policies. America has been practicing a combination of capitalism and socialism ever since the 1930s, when our government finally realized we could not have a country of few rich and the rest of us.
That combination of capitalism and socialism ensured minimal income for retirees and the disabled. It helped give minimum education to all children. It wiped out polio and the measles, which are now resurging as anti-government and religious fundamentalists have their man in Trump.
Government mandates have been as much a part of American life as pledging to the flag.
But nothing quite beats the letters of Jeri Levassuer. Among her memorable remarks was, “They (meaning liberals, I guess) want to take guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens.” She sounds like a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association.
She added that liberals only had that as a solution to mass shootings in America.
After reading letters by Trump supporters, it seems little wonder that Americans are characterized as bumpkins. Their only defenses are typically ad hominem attacks — personal, non-substantive arguments.
One is ungentlemanly, unbecoming, a radical, a leftist, a socialist or unpatriotic.
This they routinely do via the Sound Off column, anonymously.
Michael Veves
Haverhill