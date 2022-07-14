To the editor:
Mr. Xenakis paints a gloomy picture in a recent letter to the editor, as he invariably does. Space prevents me from refuting each of his charges, but suffice it to say, we can’t and won’t be returning to what he thinks is some mystical “golden age,” possibly the Eisenhower era?
We as a country have made significant strides, with some setbacks along the way. But we have the environment — clean air and water, alternative energy sources, and health care to demonstrate significant progress. Expanded voting and civil rights and protections, too.
Yes, problems exist and the current government is moving to address them. We lead the world in innovation, fueled by an educational system that is anything but “broken.”
If you want personal responsibility, sir, then the former president isn’t your candidate. In fact, he’s the probably the last person to accept personal responsibility for anything. He’s a poster-boy for privilege and entitlement.
If one truly wants to make Americans great again, and that is happening by young people across the country as they volunteer in record numbers and are as socially active as any generation we’ve seen, then we need to embrace civic responsibility alongside personal accountability. Further, we need to stop being fearful and look forward to a new and emerging world.
Tom Walters
Londonderry
