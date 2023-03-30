To the editor:
If I was a resident of Salem or Pelham, New Hampshire, I would be up in arms over the recount requests filed over the ballot questions that failed by huge margins.
The voters rejected the attempt to ban electronic voting machines in favor of the hand-counting of ballots. Voters in Salem rejected it by 385 votes while voters in Pelham rejected it by 637 votes.
These machines have been used for decades across the nation with hardly any challenges to the results they produced. This is nothing more than part of a radical right-wing tactic to suggest elections like the 2020 presidential election were somehow the victim of bad actors who changed ballots.
What a waste of taxpayer money and time!
John Housianitis
Salisbury
