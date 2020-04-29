To the editor:
Professional groomers heeded Gov. Charlie Baker’s order to close their doors to help society, despite being a business that easily adhered to the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended protocols.
As weeks have passed and we start to realize that we face this being the new norm, we need to open discussion for ensuring that pet members of families receive needed care and maintenance.
Professional dog grooming goes further than what owners provide in their homes. Regular professional grooming is vital to health and well-being of pets; average pet owners cannot be expected to have proper tools or training to groom in a professional, safe and effective manner.
The safety and health of our neighbors and clients is top priority, especially in uncertain times. It’s important to seek professionals for advice and guidance.
Straight from the CDC’s website: “There is no evidence that viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, can spread to people from the skin, fur or hair of pets.”
Professional dog groomers can adapt to guidelines set forth by the CDC.
Shop cleanliness and sanitation, and minimizing human-to-human contact, can be ensured by following the same pick up and drop off procedures adapted by animal hospitals. Risk levels are low, services are a necessity. Still, doors remain closed.
New Hampshire and Connecticut saw the clarity of classifying professional dog grooming, under “workers and organizations responsible for the care and custody of animals, pets and livestock,” as essential businesses.
It’s unfortunate we don’t here in Massachusetts, and that needs to change.
Lisa Wells
Methuen