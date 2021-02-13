To the editor:
On occasion opportunities present themselves, and on occasion we recognize these opportunities.
With Congress sending checks out to each American, we could look upon this as one of those opportunities. That is, a chance to help a neighbor who is struggling to keep their small business afloat.
Please understand that I am aware that there are those among us for whom this money is needed to pay bills, such as food and rent. However, there are those who have been employed throughout this pandemic who might be abled and inclined to share what they received or part of what they received with a struggling small business owner.
These business owners want to work, and through no fault of their own have been deemed non-essential. This help would be giving a hand up so that all the work and effort they have poured into their business might not be lost.
Most of us can think of a small business that would benefit from some help. If you can't think of one, just ask a friend. There are many in need.
Helping our neighbor would be a great way to start off this year.
Cheryl Follien
Hampstead