To the editor:
For the past 20-plus years, one of my most cherished and lifelong friends, Tom Rurak, served Thanksgiving dinner to the guests at Lazarus House.
We lost Tom this past September and Thanksgivings will never be the same without him.
He loved helping those in need, especially when someone needed a smile, a joke or an extra pair of hands. You could count on Tom to always be there for his friends, family and the neediest among us.
This year is even more challenging for those struggling with food insecurity on a daily basis.
Although we may not be able to physically be together with those we love, we can remember or honor them with a donation to Lazarus House or another food pantry or homeless shelter in our communities.
Thank you and happy Thanksgiving.
Dennis McCarthy
Salem