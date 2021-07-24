To the editor:
This past year was a tough one for high school juniors and seniors throughout Massachusetts. To address the educational impact of COVID-19, the federal government provided funds to the state of Massachusetts to launch dual enrollment classes as a partnership between high schools located in the COVID-19 red zones, and local colleges and universities.
At Merrimack College, we were lucky enough to have the chance to work with students in Lawrence/Methuen and Boston during the spring term. Participants in a dual enrollment program took classes in human development, criminology, health careers, and diversity, social justice and ethics.
In the Spring 2021 term, 96% of students completed the class they started, earning a total of 248 credits with an average GPA of 3.6 out of a possible 4.0.
As a student in the program, Nomar Pena found that the class helped him focus more on what he wanted to do, and helped him find things he wanted to know about himself.
He felt that learning about human development expanded his mind, and got him to learn both about the human body as well as human choices.
He thought students from his school, Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School, responded so well to the program because it involved college, and students wanted to get the most from the opportunity, especially in experiencing college classes.
The chance to earn free college credit and to have an opportunity to find out what they want to be helped make the program attractive, as well.
Another student, Genesys Bernabel, found the college classroom environment welcoming. She thought the faculty helped students feel safe in the classroom, and they also helped reassure students that they could contact faculty at any time with any issues.
She thought a college class would be different than high school, but she found that professors were always there if you needed them.
On the other hand, she found the remote part of the class was difficult, as it is hard to understand everything on Zoom, with no way to un-mute for interactions such as laughter.
She is looking forward to in person college classes.
Student Vanessa McKelly felt that the dual enrollment class was something new to push her limits - something that was exciting that could help her figure out what she wanted to study in the future.
Even though the class was online and challenging, professors and faculty made sure that students had help whenever they needed it. The teaching assistant for her class even made herself available to help students with any questions they had about the college application process.
In addition, survey results showed students gained a lot from the program:
> 86% of the dual enrollment students reported that participation in the program increased their likelihood of attending a four-year college or university;
> 97% of students in the program felt more confident about attending college based on their experience in the program; and
> 91% agreed that they had enough support from their instructor and program staff to complete the class.
While dual enrollment programs are by no means a panacea for the afflictions that are gripping college admissions nationwide, they point the way toward a more hopeful future.
While the funding and time for the existing program has expired, there is hope that the positive experience built in the Spring 2021 term will be able to be continued for students in high schools across the state.
Nomar Pena, Genesys Bernabel, Vanessa McKelly
Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School, Methuen
and
Kate Orbon
Merrimack College, North Andover
Editor’s Note: Pena, Bernabel and McKelly were students in the dual enrollment program at Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School during the Spring 2021 term. Orbon was a graduate fellow and student in community engagement at Merrimack College for the 2020-21 year. Russ Olwell, associate dean of the Winston School of Education and Social Policy at Merrimack College, contributed to this letter.