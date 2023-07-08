To the editor:
I write in response to your June 28, 2023, article regarding Bill Fahey.
Bill served the families of Andover with admiration for over 27 years. He was the first director of the Youth Service Department and the leader of the Andover Youth Foundation.
He was the chief proponent, unparalleled advocate and a consummate fund raiser for over 20 years. Bill made the $7 million Cormier Center a reality after the town repeatedly underfunded it. Along with a local tax-exempt foundation created in 2001, they created a model public/private partnership that was lauded by prominent community leaders.
There are hundreds of Andover families who owe their unity to Bill for his unwavering commitment and integrity.
But trouble was on the horizon. After the appointment of the current town manager in 2015, there was an exodus of over 50 extraordinary Andover employees, including many women coerced into signing nondisclosure agreements. Yet, Bill refused to leave his needy families and continued to shepherd his work and passion — much to the chagrin of a manager who created a toxic work environment.
What occurred next was a calculated effort to discredit Bill, an endeavor fueled by the engagement of four law firms, two private investigators and multiple PR consultant firms — all commissioned to destroy the reputation of an honorable man at taxpayers’ expense.
It is of interest to read the referenced PR release from the State Ethics Commission on Bill. This is the same office that cited “confidentiality restrictions” when it would not disclose the actions taken against the manager for significant ethical violations over the $4 million Fusion Academy lawsuit filed by the manager’s wife against the town.
In conclusion, we lost a great leader in Bill Fahey. Unfortunately, we are now burdened with a deeply flawed manager.
We owe a deep gratitude to Bill Fahey and his family. Together they have shown us that courage is not an absence of fear … but the inspiration for all to move beyond it.
Michael Meyers
Andover
