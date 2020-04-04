To the editor:
In these difficult times, there is a historically important story that could too easily be missed.
The Federal Department of the Interior has acted to disestablish the federally recognized Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. Their people welcomed and sheltered the pilgrims as they suffered from hunger and disease exactly 400 years ago. Without the Wampanoag, there would have been no Plymouth Colony in the past and no New England in the present.
Despite centuries thereafter of loss, marginalization and persecution, the Mashpee Wampanoag people overcame these injustices and still exist here today.
Disestablishing the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe means forfeiting the federal trust status for the their lands (a minuscule portion of their homeland). It very likely means losing tribal housing projects and important health, pre-school and language restoration programs.
An action to disestablish this historically important tribe is immoral, unethical and disrespectful. To do this to them in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is heartless.
Now is a time when we all must stand with the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe in their time of need.
Rev. Zachary Harmon
Vicar, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
Hampstead