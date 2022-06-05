To the editor:
I certainly believe we must have stronger gun control laws. No person needs a firearm that has continuous firepower.
But I also believe that a weapon of any kind — gun, knife, or whatever — does not have any power until it is put in the hands of someone who intends to murder and cause harm to anyone in his or her way.
Family members, friends, associates, no matter how hard it may be, must step up and report to the authorities someone who is showing violent behavior. Whether they see it or read it, they must report it, especially if there is access to guns.
Common sense needs to be applied.
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead
