To the editor:
I am writing regarding you opinion, published on June 10, on the "urgency" for the census to be completed.
Let us be clear, the purpose of the census as written in the U.S. Constitution (Article 1, Section 2) is "to apportion representation amongst the states.” It is not a money grab as to who will receive a redistribution of federal tax dollars.
However, both The Eagle-Tribune and the Massachusetts secretary of state seem to conflate this matter on a regular basis.
Since 1960, the population of Massachusetts has grown from 5.1 million to 6.7 million, yet the number of seats the state has in the U.S. Congress has decreased from 14 to 9. This means the average congressional district now averages around 750,000 citizens.
The trend in heavily blue, high-tax northeastern states is toward population loss. The need for the census to be finished is important only to the extent we may end up losing another congressional seat once the 2020 census changes are implemented in 2023, especially if Republicans take back the House in 2020.
So, let's keep our eye on the ball. There may be many worthy local charities, but one less house seat means Massachusetts is less influential in national politics, and we become an afterthought during a presidential election campaign
Richard Magri
Westford