To the editor:
Once again, state Rep. Al Baldasaro embarrasses his constituents and the people of Londonderry by his callous disregard for COVID-19 protocols and his blatant insensitivity to those who have lost friends and family.
Thankfully, Gov. Chris Sununu and state health officials don't share his blissful ignorance, and thus are taking the pandemic seriously, doing everything they can to provide vaccines to our citizens.
Baldasaro is not "keeping us happy" or "playing the game" here. This is deadly serious, and I do mean deadly.
I would guess that House Speaker Dick Hinch's family would would not be pleased by Baldasaro's flip remarks.
If he wants to continue denying the existence of coronavirus, then perhaps he should step down because he cannot possibly represent us in the Legislature in any responsible manner.
You may well be one of those to whom my late grandfather referred when he'd say facetiously, "My mind's made up. Don't confuse me with facts."
Tom Walters
Londonderry