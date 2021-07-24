To the editor:
Thank God New Hampshire has a Republican House Majority.
You may have seen that the Republicans in the New Hampshire House have just passed a fantastic, conservative and responsible biennial budget for our state.
Sadly, not one Democrat voted for this budget, but this should be no surprise. As we see on the news daily, the Democratic Party is hellbent on breaking America, with more illegal immigration, more crime, less police, less small business and less independence, while creating a weak society that is dependent on government handouts.
Our new budget includes some remarkable provisions, such as cutting the meals and rooms tax, fully phasing out the Interest and Dividends Tax, and directly cutting property taxes by $100 million. THe Granite State is going to see tax relief across the board.
We also delivered on our promises to not only pass the budget but encourage school choice, improve our nondiscrimination laws, and protect life.
We expanded education access for students, made measures to prevent discriminatory language included in critical race theory, and are providing parents with more options than ever before.
This means healthier and smarter kids in our a future society.
Please research the benefits of this budget and tell your neighbors.
I’m a recovering Democrat, myself, from long ago. Change was easy, once I engaged and dug in.
Let's keep making New Hampshire a better and better place to live.
State Rep. Jeff Oligny
Plaistow