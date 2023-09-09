To the editor:
Republicans always attempted to conserve the Republic by claiming to be the party of law and order. Now they refuse to concede to the many criminal acts promulgated by former President Donald Trump. They know his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the withholding of top secret documents, and sharing those documents with colleagues without top-secret clearance are illegal acts. Criminal intent is obvious to anyone who is not in denial. So to divert the conversation they consistently bring up Hunter Biden as if any of his misdeeds rises to the level of stealing an election. Deflection by innuendo seems to be the strategy.
Failure to conserve the environment for future generations so as to allow industry to continue to pollute the air, waterways and soil: Money talks, and our descendents will suffer. The party of Lincoln reflects the wishes of those companies that try to delay implementation of measures to reduce pollution.
Failure to protect the economy: All economic data demonstrates that immigration results directly in economic growth. Immigration stimulates the economy and is one of the reasons for the American economic dynamism. Trump attempted to keep out those who lacked higher degrees, and especially people of color. But who is going to fill those jobs in all of the stores and restaurants that don’t need someone with a bachelor’s degree? Who is going to wait tables, staff retail stores, restock the shelves?
Stop the lies and do your job.
Marc Klein
North Andover
