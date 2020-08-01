To the editor:
In these days of divisiveness and debate, I believe we as Republicans must focus on the issues at hand and not detour into misleading charges, misdirection and infighting.
As a former chairman of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, I know firsthand that digressing from important issues to personal grievances does not advance the GOP cause.
Case in point: U.S. Senate Republican candidate Don Bolduc continues to complain publicly about the support his opponent, Republican Corky Messner, has earned from President Trump and the Republican National Committee. Before I proceed further, I want to point out that I am the chairman of the Messner campaign.
Bolduc says on his website: “Many fellow citizens tell me how troubled they are that D.C. insiders and Republican establishment types sought to choose their candidate for them. I understand their concerns about election rigging. … Establishment machinations are inconsistent with our democracy, our Republican principles, and the intent of our founders.”
What Bolduc does not explain is that he himself enjoys the support of “Republican establishment types” — namely, a Washington-based Super PAC. Last summer he boasted that he had earned the endorsement of the Senate Conservatives Fund.
And consider that in this last fundraising quarter, this PAC contributed more to his campaign than the amount donated by New Hampshire voters.
Let’s keep both the Messner and Bolduc campaigns focused on the most important goal – sending Sen. Jeanne Shaheen packing in November.
Wayne MacDonald
Londonderry